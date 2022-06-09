Following an incident involving a dog bite in the county, Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver approached the supervisors to say a tweak would be coming forward in the county’s vicious dog ordinance.
Recently, a dog attacked another dog in the county as part of an incident the Jones County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate, which required emergency surgery. As a result, Graver learned that, even though the towns the county contracts with have had their ordinances updated to cover dog bites on other dogs, the same could not be said for the county’s own ordinance. Previous versions of the ordinances had only deemed a dog as “vicious” if it had attacked a human, not another “domesticated animal” without justification.
Upon conviction, there’s stipulations for restitution and possible removal of the animal from the county or having to have it put down.
As a result, the county cannot deem the animal as “vicious.” Graver said he’d be getting together with the county attorney to put forward an updated ordinance.
“There’s no real downside to doing it. All our contract towns already have the language in there,” he said.
Graver also discussed his biggest question he’ll have on the study examining needs for a new jail facility in the county, now that the old hospital building further up the hill on High Street has been ruled out as a possibility.
“How much space do we need, as far as acres?” he said, now that they know they have to go offsite.
With the building of new facilities that are being built in other counties, extra room is being left in the land acquired to allow for future add-ons, should that become necessary.
“Instead of rebuilding your facility in 40 years, you can add to it,” Graver said.
