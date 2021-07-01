Anamosa
Sheriff Greg Graver said he is looking to move forward in the process of examining what a new county jail might look like.
Over the past couple of years, the department has addressed the staffing shortage that was mentioned during a professional service agreement and now is looking to continue to move on getting an updated facility. The next step in that process is determining what the best option for a new facility is based on the needs of the county. According to the proposal from Shive-Hattery, the assessment would take two to three months to complete and cost $19,000 according to a 2019 estimate. That would help determine whether the best option for the county would be building a brand-new facility in a new location or trying to retrofit an existing building, like the old hospital up by the penitentiary, to fit the county’s needs.
With the passing of bond issues recently in Delaware County and Jackson County for new facilities, the jail in Jones County is one the state will be pushing for an upgrade soon. Currently, the inmate count is averaging around 20, and the sheriff’s department is sending seven over to Delaware County at a cost of approximately $10,000 per month.
“For the short-term, that’s probably sustainable. For the long-term, without getting into the general fund…we can’t sustain that,” Graver said.
Money to help cover that for the very short term can come from the approximately $100,000 in excess from the 2020-2021 budget that Graver expects to roll over, though he doesn’t expect the problem to improve any time soon. Though the extra funds in his budget were largely the result of the pandemic, it is also what he feels is the reason behind why the jail is now so full.
“There’s been such a backup with court systems not operating and with us not accepting inmates, not accepting a lot of warrants,” he said. “You can compare it to a dam, where basically you’re kind of holding back the flow, and then suddenly, you get a flash flood…That’s kind of where we’re at.”
Jones County is not alone, but most other counties can cope because they’ve got relatively new jails.
“The problem is we do not have that space,” Graver said.
The board approved getting Graver in contact with Shive-Hattery for an updated estimate for the needs assessment. From there, the county would be able to come up with a plan and present a bond issue to the voters to help pay for the new facility, though a chunk of the cost could be covered with CARES Act money.
With the increase of activity, Graver asked that security at the west entrance of the courthouse be suspended as of July 1. The move was requested as more transport staff, who’ve staffed the entrance, will be needed for their regular duties. Transports are up which have required deputies to be pulled for that. The staff will also be needed when it comes to the Great Jones County Fair and RAGBRAI.
Department heads in attendance said they felt comfortable with the plan, and it was approved.