Anamosa
After discussing a raise for a deputy involved in the county’s sex crime investigations the previous week, Sheriff Greg Graver was back before the Jones County Board of Supervisors Dec. 14 to discuss staffing shortages in the patrol division.
The department last added a deputy in 2018. The plan had been for Graver to return in two to three years to discuss adding an additional patrol officer, but with the necessitation of increasing the jail staff to address a lack of staff there, he said he did not want to approach the board last year about adding another deputy. The need has been there for another patrol deputy over the last few years.
“We had to determine what were the deficiencies within the department. I have never taken a shotgun approach with the board, nor will I start now. We were really methodical on what we chose to tackle and what we chose to wait out,” he said.
Since taking office, items that had been prioritized included patrol vehicles, renovating the dispatch, the records management system, implementing a backup dispatch center, renovating the civil area and upgrading the radio system.
To address patrol staffing deficiencies over the decade, Graver instituted the transport division, stopped taking most dog calls in contract towns and added a traffic enforcement car. However, he said he was now at the point where he didn’t know what else could be done to relieve some of the tension and pressure on patrol cars, including periods where double coverage is not possible. Over two decades, there have only been two deputies added.
“Reviewing the data, we have not done a good job of keeping up with the demand. We’re a very call driven agency…We are a rural county, but we have very urban problems,” Graver said, pointing to their location between Cedar Rapids and Dubuque.
Nearby counties are also paying more and taking fewer calls than Jones County. Deputy Dan Jacobs had first-hand experience with an offer from Delaware County, which despite having a lower population, staffed more deputies and offered better pay and benefits, while taking about one-third less calls.
“In my opinion, we’ve been short ever since I’ve started,” Jacobs said.
With the amount of calls the county takes, if things get behind, “it’s hard to dig yourself out of that hole,” Jacobs said, and each deputy also takes on extra duties. Calls are also getting more serious, according to the deputy.
“The morale in the department is pretty low, and it’s not because of leadership, it’s just because we’re frustrated,” Jacobs said. “We need to do something as a county to start retaining some of the good staff that we have and that comes down, in my mind, to officer safety first and getting some extra staff to help out with that.”
Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said he agreed that the staffing needed to be addressed. Graver said the department was two deputies short of being able to double up every shift but sought a commitment from the supervisors whether the funding would be there to address the issue. Supervisors expressed a desire to address the issue and see what the financials looked like.
Graver said the plan was to hire one for the next budget year and a second in a year or two, unless two was deemed feasible. He was hoping that the COPS federal hiring program could make a comeback to help with paying for the county’s ability to hire more staff.