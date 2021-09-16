Thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones County is facing quite the backlog in the civil department of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
With the lifting of the eviction moratorium, Jones County Sherriff Greg Graver said his civil department got a massive stack of eviction notices.
“I think you’ll see a backlog over the next months and that may roll into a year or two of just massive evictions that are going on because they haven’t been able to evict since COVID started,” Graver said.
To help deal with the backlog, Graver asked the supervisors to approve a new position: civil service processor. The position would allow for a civilian to be able to serve civil notices, which is allowed in Iowa code.
Graver said he’d planned on implementing the position prior to the pandemic to help serve between the 1,300 and 2,000 notices deputies have been serving across the county on an annual basis but paused the idea as COVID brought everything to a halt.
A civil processor would be paid the same as transport workers or court security, $19.46 an hour. Early on, Graver is estimating about five hours per week but would evaluate as the program went along. The position would cost roughly $5,500 to $6,000 annually. Funding for the new role will be eased by the fact that the pandemic, for all its ills, has been good to the department’s budget.
Graver said he was looking at retired deputy C.J. Sullivan to fill that role.