Anamosa
As parents arrived to drop their children off for the first day of school at Strawberry Hill Elementary, they might have noticed special visitors on hand for the occasion.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office arrived escorting Payton and Colton Stupka. The opportunity came about when sheriff Greg Graver was approached for a contribution to the recent Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation golf outing July 30. The foundation will be offering scholarships to any eligible staff and/or dependent of the Iowa Department of Corrections including institutions, community-based corrections and education partners studying in the medical or corrections-related fields in honor of the two Anamosa State Penitentiary employees killed during an attempted prisoner escape last year.
One of the people involved in the fundraiser had seen a video on social media of a sheriff escorting a child on the first day of school that was made possible through an auction item. Graver was asked if he’d be interested in something similar, and he quickly agreed.
“I said, ‘Yep I’m it…Let’s do it,’” he recalled. “I had never heard of this before; I thought it was a really clever and creative way to a. raise money for a good cause, and b. also provide some good public relation for the sheriff’s office.”
Though it ended up being an Anamosa school district family this time around, the bid could have come from anyone at any of the four Jones County school districts.
The department briefed staff a couple days previously so they were aware that they would be coming. When it came to the day, officers met the kids at their house and spent some time with them before providing an escort to school which included taking them to their lockers and going into the classrooms. It was an opportunity that excited both the kids and the officers.
“We didn’t want to be late, so we showed up early, and the kids were already sitting in the driveway waiting...It’s neat for us to be a part of that, too, just to see the kids’ reactions,” Graver said.
That enthusiasm extended to their classmates and staff at school as well.
“It was just a really neat thing for the family, for the penitentiary, for the school and definitely for us also,” he said.
The plan is to offer the opportunity again next year, and Graver thinks in could be an avenue for other organizations.
