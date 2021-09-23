Des Moines
Following an investigation into a shooting that occurred at the scene of a fire in Martelle, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office ruled that law enforcement officials were justified in their use of lethal force against Jeremy Berg.
According to the report, dispatch informed the responding agencies that it was reported that Berg kept going into the building; talking about dying in the fire, and he has a significant drug history.
After law enforcement arrived, Berg pulled a knife and began behaving erratically. Primarily involved, according to the report, were Jones County Sheriff’s deputies James Rickels and Tim Miller as well as officers Nick Brokaw, Gabe Humphrey, and Tyler Hunt with the Anamosa Police Department.
Rickels was the first to arrive at 8:17 p.m. and asked Berg what happened, observing burns on his body, to which Berg said he was unsure. When asked whether he had used drugs earlier, a family member nodded an affirmation.
After moving Berg from the burning shed, Rickels told Berg to stay seated until an ambulance arrived. Berg did not comply. After Berg escaped from Rickels’s restraint attempt, Berg pulled a knife three minutes after Rickels’s arrival, shown on Rickels’s bodycam. Both Rickels and a family member asked him to drop the knife, and he refused.
Rickels tased Berg, who fell to the ground and pulled the probes out, keeping the knife in his hand. Rickels told Berg, “We want to help you,” and asked him repeatedly to drop the knife. He refused.
After Deputy Tim Miller arrived at 8:23 p.m., Rickels again attempted to tase Berg, without any apparent effect as Berg continued to hold the knife. He walked toward the deputies with the knife raised and was told to stop, and he did. A standoff ensued.
A reserve deputy and firefighter, Kevin Steele, attempted to persuade Berg to drop the knife as the Anamosa officers arrived on scene at around 8:30 p.m.
With Berg not complying with the orders to drop the knife, the report said a decision was made to try firing bean bags. The bean bags struck Berg, and Steele tried a taser for a third time, but they did not appear to have any impact. Berg then ran toward a house with several officers in pursuit.
Berg then stopped, turning around and yelled as he charged the officers with the knife raised. Rickels, Miller, Brokaw, Hunt and Humphrey fired their weapons and multiple shots at Berg. After Berg fell, law enforcement officials removed the knife and began providing medical attention.
“Because of Berg’s actions in quickly advancing towards the officers with a knife raised in his hand, they had no other reasonable choice but to shoot Berg. Otherwise, the officers or innocent by-standers would have been put in harm’s way,” the report concluded.
“The actions of Deputy James Rickels, Deputy Tim Miller, Sgt. Nick Brokaw, Officer Gabe Humphrey and Officer Tyler Hunt were entirely legally justified. The decision to fire at Berg was reasonable under the circumstances. Prior to discharging their weapons, the officers were faced with a deadly threat solely created by Jeremy Berg. Berg was provided every opportunity to end the confrontation peacefully. Instead, Berg continued the threat by charging at the officers with a knife in his hand.”
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office considers this matter closed, according to the report.