The Anamosa State Penitentiary presented a check for $3,300 to go toward Shop with a Cop. In the photograph are ASP Diversity Team members (front row left to right) correctional officer Jon McNeill, Early Childhood Director Sherri Hunt, correctional supervisor Hunter Bries, middle row IPI industries tech Terry Brownell, correctional counselor Amanda Stewart, warden's assistant Tami Moore and back row activities specialist Nejewish Bibbs and human resource technician Nikki Taylor.
Officer Nicole Minnihan of the Anamosa Police Department and Leland Peterson had fun during Shop with a Cop.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
Anamosa State Penitentiary's Todd Edler and Rikter Farrington wrap presents.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
Submitted
The Grinch attempts to snatch a present during Shop with a Cop Dec. 13.
Editor's note: Since publication, the second date for Shop with a Cop has been moved to Tuesday, Dec. 21.
For the fifth year running, area law enforcement paired up with local middle school student at the Anamosa Walmart for the annual Shop with a Cop event.
On Monday, Dec. 13, and Wednesday, Dec. 15, each child received a $100 gift card to spend, all of which was supported through donations and grants. Shop with a Cop serves fifth through eighth graders in the Anamosa, Midland, Monticello and Olin school districts. The children shopped for gifts for their immediate family members and loved ones. LeeLand Peterson of Monticello was one of those kids. Paired with Officer Nicole Minnihan of the Anamosa Police Department, Peterson said he enjoyed the experience.
All told, 65 kids were registered to participate in the event. The cost of the gift cards is covered through grants and donations. The Anamosa State Penitentiary presented a check for 2021 $3,300 to ECI Director Sherri Hunt for the Shop with a Cop event, up $400 from the previous year. Funds were raised by donations from the Anamosa State Penitentiary Museum and the ASP Employee Relations Committee, as well as donations from ASP staff, ASP Iowa Prison Industries staff and the ASP Kirkwood team. The Anamosa State Penitentiary also had multiple staff members participating on the night of the event.
Other participating law enforcement agencies included both the Anamosa and Monticello police departments, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol. Minnihan was participating in the event for the second straight year.
“I get to be part of the community and make sure kids have a fun time,” she said about why she enjoys doing the event. “We may not be able to give gifts all the time, but we can give our time.”
Over the past year, Minihan said people had been so isolated, that it was great to be able to come together and have such a meaningful community event. Minnihan appreciated all the work countless volunteers put in to make sure the various agencies were able to participate in the event every year.
“Everyone does a great job, all the volunteers that make this run so smooth,” she said.