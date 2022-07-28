With a little help from her bother, Alex, an Anamosa High School senior and veteran Great Jones County Fair showman winning numerous awards over the years, Raider sophomore Allison Shover was much more than comfortable making her first-ever appearance at the rabbit show Thursday, July 21.
She even stood side-by-side with her brother in the ring and was able to reap some coveted ribbons as well.
“I was nervous showing rabbits for the first time,” said Allison, who claimed purple ribbons for her mini rex junior doe and mini rex junior buck rabbits.
“But Alex was able to help me through the process letting me know what I needed to do to be successful, and I was happy with the result. I got second-place for my junior doe and third for my junior buck. Not too bad for a first time showing rabbits.”
While nervous coming into the rabbit show, Allison soon learned she had nothing to fear.
“It was simpler than I thought it would be,” she said. “Maybe that was because Alex pretty much let me know what to expect, but I had a good time with it. When I come back and show next year, I’ll be even more prepared leading up to the fair educating myself on the animals that I bring.”
Shover also competed in the poultry show Saturday, July 23, where she had huge success winning the champion senior showmanship award as well as showing the second-place chickens in the layer, crested and feather-footed breeds.
“If I had to compare the rabbit and poultry shows, I would say I enjoy showing chickens the most,” Allison said. “Rabbits are just tougher to handle and chickens are just so much easier to show.”