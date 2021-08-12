If the Anamosa Community School District experiences extreme weather during the 2021-2022 school year, they plan to star with virtual learning for up to the first five bad weather events.
If the district ends up with more than five bad weather days, they will then transition to three in-person make-up days May 26, May 27 and April 14 (in that order). This decision was determined through conversation with the school board and a survey with parents, staff and students. Please see the survey results below.
Snow day survey results
Survey opened: July 17, 2021.
Survey closed: Aug 1, 2021.
Total of 535 responses:
• 147 employees
• 19 students
• 370 parents
Overall responses
Seventy percent refer to use virtual days first followed by in-person make-up days.
Thirty percent preferred three scheduled make-up days first and then virtual days.
Employee responses
98 – Employees preferred virtual first
48 – Employees preferred in-person first
Student responses
18 – Students preferred virtual first
1 – Student preferred in-person first
Parent responses
258 – Parents preferred virtual first.
111 – Parents preferred – in-person first
When the survey was discussed at the Aug. 2 school board meeting, the results surprised district officials. Some thought it would be closer, while others thought virtual would have taken it in a larger share of the vote.