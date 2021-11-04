Ray Sorensen, the artist who created the Jones County Freedom Rock, will be the keynote speaker at Anamosa High School’s Veterans Day Assembly.
Each Freedom Rock is unique to its area. Ray Michael “Bubba” Sorensen II started the Freedom Rock project in 1999, when he painted a thank you to veterans on a rock in Menlo, Iowa.
In 2008, Ray and his wife began thinking about painting “Freedom Rocks” in all 99-counties. The Freedom Rock Tour aims to boost tourism and spread the message of thanking veterans while providing a Freedom Rock for all 99 counties in the state of Iowa. The tour began in 2013. Each year, he also repaints the original Freedom Rock on Memorial Day.
Jones County’s rock on one side highlights Military Highway 1, the first federally funded highway west of the Mississippi River. Grant Wood, who is buried just a few miles down the road in Anamosa’s Riverside Cemetery, is also depicted on that side alongside a tank to commemorate his service in World War I painting tanks.
The other side of the rock highlights veterans from every one of America’s conflicts from Jones County. The veterans depicted are: Israel Fisher of the Revolutionary War, Alexander Crawford from the War of 1812, William T. Shaw of both the Mexican-American War and the Civil War, Arthur McCullough from World War I, Pauline Quigley from World War I, Gale Edwards from World War II, Charles Ricklefs from the Korean War, William Rees from the Vietnam War, Becky DirksHaugsted from Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Craig Amundson 9/11 and Terryl Pasker Operation Enduring Freedom. The veterans are depicted around the perimeter of a folded flag.
As usual, the rock also contains a depiction of the American flag, something each Freedom Rock has.