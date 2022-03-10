One of Anamosa Music Boosters’ premier fundraising events will be March 12. This evening will feature select students and groups in unique and impressive ways.
Traditional favorites, such as the jazz band and Sadie Street Singers, will perform. Highlighted will be our student emcees and a student-driven program. Sounds & Sweets Presents: “Music Through the Decades” will again feature delightful and tasty sweets that can be purchased through our on-stage dessert auction and enjoyed at home.
This year, we are encouraging audience participation. Feel free to dress in your favorite decade and join the fun.
Shout-outs ($2), candy grams ($3) and flowers ($3) may be purchased the night of Sounds & Sweets. If you would like to show your support of a performer and you are not in a position to attend, please contact AMB at anamosamusicboosters@gmail.com to place an order for shout-outs, candy grams and/or flowers.
No admission fees will be charged at the door; however, a suggested donation of $10 per person is appreciated.
To donate toward fine arts activities, please consider a direct contribution to AMB. You may send your donation to the high school office and be sure to indicate “Anamosa Music Boosters” on your bequest. Or you can click this link to submit an online donation to the Music Boosters https://anamosa-music-boosters.square.site/donate
The event will be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend.