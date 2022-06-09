Following a presentation from the Cascade Public Library the week before, the Olin Splash Pad group presented to the Jones County Board of Supervisors to be considered for American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The project’s fundraising started in 2020, and the group has raised $27,000 based solely off of fundraising, with events like the Easter Egg Drop and raffles. The group received $260 from the county’s We Can Make a Difference Committee, funded by county employees, and Citizens State Bank has pledged $1,000 once the group is able to secure some grant funding. The group is now at the point where they can start applying for grants.
They are more than a third of the way to their phase one goal of $75,000. Phase one would include the installation cost, including the excavating, concrete, electrical plumbing, fencing and benches to be installed. They are quickly approaching their first benchmark of $38,858, which would cover the cost of the splash pad features, mechanical components, blueprints and training.
Phase two of the project would allow for the installation of restrooms at the splash pad for an additional $25,000.
The group has already had buy in from entities within town. The plan is for the pad to be installed next to the softball field, and the group is in conversation with the school board to donate land to the city, who will take over the splash pad once installed to handle maintenance, provide the water and the insurance. The daycare and the school have already expressed interest in utilizing the splash pad for end of the school year field trips.
Once open, the pad would run from Memorial Day to Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and function via motion sensor so the water is not constantly running.
