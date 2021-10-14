The City of Springville has adopted FrontDesk, a web-based platform that gives residents access to a variety of tools to interact with the city in one convenient place. The goal of the platform is to provide a modern, satisfying and convenient experience.
Features and benefits for city residents include the following.
• Pay your monthly utility bills from home.
• Receive bills electronically.
• Enroll in autopay using ACH or credit card payments, so residents won’t have to remember to pay bills each month.
• Get important messages and notifications via email or text.
• 24/7 access to your utility account and usage information, including utility usage, tracking multiple accounts and submitting service requests.
• Conveniently submit utility service requests from your computer or mobile device.
• Fill out and submit forms directly online and pay any associated fees online. City staff will review and process the forms—no more paper required.
• Easy access to public notices and answers to frequently asked questions with city-related information in one place.
For residents currently on autopay, to remain on autopay, accounts will need to be set up by Nov. 15. For help setting up account, call 319-854-6428. If residents do not have an email address or do not wish to have an account but would like to remain on autopay, call City Hall. For residents that pay with a debit/credit card, they must go through FrontDesk.
FrontDesk is mobile-friendly and can be accessed from anywhere on a device with internet.