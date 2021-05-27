Springville
On the eve of Gov. Kim Reynolds signing legislation to take the decision out of their hands, the Springville school board discussed what to do about face coverings in schools given the contradictory guidance from the state and the Center of Disease Control.
Superintendent Pat Hocking discussed how the guidance and the looming legislation made things hard to determine a “right path.”
“I don’t really even have a recommendation right now because what’s right and what’s wrong, I don’t even know. Each community is different. What I would encourage the board to do is just speak from your heart,” he said.
With the continuing research and guidance, the board voted unanimously to make face coverings optional outdoors.
Indoors garnered more discussion. Board Member Leisa Breitfelder said she felt that for 11 more days, keeping with what the district had done all year long was the best move, especially with many students unable to get vaccinated yet. Board President Kate O’Brien-May concurred, saying for most kids, it had become a habit.
Board Member P.J. Hoyt said his preference was to make it optional, but with the divisiveness of the topic, there was no easy answer. He said that he didn’t want all the hard work from the school district to be undone by an asymptomatic carrier.
Vice President Albert Martin said his preference would be to encourage mask coverings and allow those that did not want to wear the masks to do so. Board Member Amy Hosek said she saw both sides and that she had talked to kids that were excited to take the masks off.
In the end, the board voted by a 3-2 margin to keep the requirement for indoors in place through the end of the school year, with Martin and Hosek dissenting. Hours later, the discussion held in the district board room became a moot point as the governor signed legislation that prohibited schools from mandating that masks be worn.
Having approved coverings for indoors when it came to graduation, the board did not want to change things up.