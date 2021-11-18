To mark the Veterans Day holiday, Springville students started their day Nov. 11 with an all-school assembly to honor those that have served.
During the keynote talk, American Legion Vice Commander Lyle Andersen marked the centennial of the soldier arriving for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The U.S.S. Olympia was selected to carry the body of an unknown soldier home from France in 1921. En route to their destination, the ship ran across storms with hurricane force winds topping out at 141 miles per hour. The body was ordered moved to the highest point of the ship as they worked to navigate the raging seas with a Marine guard.
Weather cleared Nov. 6, but in navigating the storm, the ship had used up its coal, and soldiers and to pass lumps of coal from where the reserve supply was being held so that the ship could complete its journey and arrive just in time for the dedication of the tomb to take place on Veterans Day 100 years previously.
It was 27 years later when the tradition of placing the tombs under 24-hour guard began.
During the course of the ceremony, performances were made by the choir and the band, staff member Sandy Hoogland was recognized for her service in the Navy, a flag folding demonstration was held to honor fallen comrades and students were treated to a history of the holiday.