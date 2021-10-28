According to enrollment numbers discussed at the Oct. 21 Springville school board meeting, the certified count in the district dropped just less than three students, 2.87 according to how students were weighted in the count.
Superintendent Pat Hocking said at the time the district was still working through some errors before it was official, but the count was still over 400, at approximately 401. The district as a whole was down approximately seven students overall when taking open enrollments into effect.
Despite a slight decrease, Hocking said the district was in a good place.
“Overall, we’re fine because we had an increase last year,” he said, noting the district will still get full funding for next year. “It doesn’t hurt to go back and forth. As long as we continue to go back and forth and we’re swinging around 400, I’m very happy. We were looking at 360s not too long ago.”
If the district decreased again the following year, the districts funding could start to decrease.
In other business, the board discussed the sub shortage and gained approval for staff to get an extra $25 for subbing during a planning period or special, once per day. The teacher would have to volunteer to do this, and the principals would have to sign off. The policy would go in place until the end of the year, and details for the future could be ironed out in negotiations.
The board also discussed the possibility of offering early retirement, which had not been offered since 2019. When it came to COVID updates, Hocking said the district had no cases and hasn’t had much communication on the subject lately given their numbers. Therefore, no changes were made to the district’s policy.