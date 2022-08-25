With less than one week before students returned to school, discussion at the Aug. 17 meeting of the Springville school board focused around the preparations underway to get ready for the year.
Work done over the summer included redoing the rocks in front of the elementary building, weed fighting and getting the classrooms ready for the year, including a new layout at the elementary.
One project that isn’t done is the new air conditioning for the gym as the project keeps getting pushed back by the supplier to due to supply delays. Other projects still getting finished up include the floor in the auditorium and furniture deliveries for special education.
The administrators thanked the custodial staff for making sure that the building and grounds were ready to go for the new school year.
For the new school year, the new intercom system is in place. It will allow for contacting individual rooms, predetermined groups of rooms and an easily programmed bell schedule that only rings in the secondary rooms.
Secondary principal Nick Merritt said they are looking at starting up a Business Professionals of America group as well as an industrial tech organization that aligns with the district’s offerings.
Elementary principal Shannon Robertson said they had 18-20 participants in the summer reading program and that they were looking at possibly expanding the program next year to broaden out the ages eligible—provided they can get the necessary staff to allow for it.
The board members continued to discuss the possibility of a work session to discuss the district’s facilities plans and their priorities.