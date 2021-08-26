Things were largely back to normal in the Springville school district.
As Superintendent Pat Hocking took the board through the district’s plan for the year, the district will be doing face-to-face learning like they did the previous year with mitigation steps in place. The district utilized Edmentum last year for remote learning if that was a family’s preference. That will not be in place this year, but Hocking said if a family was uncomfortable with in person learning for the year, the district would help facilitate an open enrollment request to an accredited virtual school in the state.
Whether students or staff wear a face covering during the course of the school day and every individual’s decision on that matter would be respected.
“If you choose to wear a mask, we will support you. If you choose not to wear a mask, we will support you,” Hocking said.
Face coverings are still required on school transportation due to a federal mandate.
Other parts of the school day would largely be returning to normal, including assemblies and field trips. Lunch will also largely return to normal, though the state is still directing the use of plastic silverware, and the salad bar and fruit bar will not be available at the start of the year. Visitors will be limited during the school day and must be administratively approved and for education purposes only.