Springville
Friday, Aug. 13
6:30 p.m.: ECIPA Truck and Tractor Pull. Pull starts at 6:30 p.m. at STPA Park, just north of the old Springville Elementary School at 162 Barnes Parkway. Admission: adult: $15, Age 6 — 12: $5, Age 5 and under: free. Pit passes are $25. General spectator gate opens at 4 pm. Pit gate opens at 3 pm.
ECIPA classes
9,500 lbs. 4.1 Limited Pro Stock Tractors
6,200 lbs. Super Modified 2wd Trucks & Super Stock 4x4 Trucks
9,300 lbs. Super Farm Tractors
9,500 lbs. Hot Farm Tractors
8,500 lbs. 466 Limited Pro Stock Tractors
6,700/6,450 lbs. Light Limited Super Stock Tractors
8,000 lbs. 3.0 Limited Pro Stock Diesel Trucks
11,000/12,000 lbs. Too Hot to Farm Tractors
13,000 lbs. Farm Stock Tractors
Exhibition Finale: Steam Engine Light Show
Food and beverages available on-site. Bring your lawn chair or a blanket. No coolers. Free parking.
Contacts: Rick 319-350-4421, Jeff 319-721-4550 or Mike 319-640-0241.
Springville Tractor Pullers Association (STPA) Facebook page:
STPA’s website: www.springvilletractorpull.com
8 p.m. — Midnight: Live music at The American Legion—Rob and Shawn. Free admission.
Saturday, Aug. 14
7:30 — 10 a.m.: Pancake breakfast at Presbyterian Church Parking Lot, 165 Broadway. Includes sausage, eggs and drink.
10 a.m.: Parade. Entries line up starting at 9 a.m. at the old Springville Elementary School, 602 Mill Avenue. No registration needed. Parade Route: Parade will travel on Mill Avenue east from the high school. From the corner of Mill Ave and Broadway route goes north on Broadway, through downtown, west on 3rd Avenue and south on 5th Street. Sponsored by the Springville Parks Board. Contact: Laura Barner 319-651-1843.
10:30 a.m. — 3 p.m.: Craft and Vendor Fair/Farmers Market at Springville High School, 400 Academy Street. Free admission. Handmade crafts and brand name vendors. Contact: Sarah Walker 319-210-9199.
10:30 am: STPA Bags Tournament (adults) and 1 p.m. kids’ division at STPA Park, just north of the old Springville Elementary School. 8:30 a.m. check-in/registration and practice. Double elimination. Best 2 out of 3. Two-person teams with a maximum of 60 teams. Cash payout to adult division guaranteed: first $350, second $300, third $250 and fourth $100. Trophies for top 4 in kid’s division. $50 award to best theme. Free admission so come watch your favorite team compete. Concessions and beer tent available on-site. No coolers. Rules, entry fees and registration form on “Springville Tractor Pullers Association” Facebook or contact Sarah Holub: sarahholub@aol.com or 319-360-6573.
11 a.m. — 2 p.m.: Game Zone and Bingo. Fun for kids of all ages. Located at Butler Park by Springville High School, 400 Academy Street. $10 wristband per person for over three hours of unlimited fun at the Game Zone which includes carnival games, water games and much more! Food and beverages available on-site. Hosted by the Springville Parks Board.
Noon — Dusk: “Low Rent Large Cans” Truck and Semi Show at STPA Park, just north of the old Springville Elementary School. Free admission. Come walk around and see custom trucks and semis up close. At dusk walk through the trucks and semis to experience the spectacular Semi Light Show along with fireworks!
Registration for the Truck and Semi Show starts at Noon. $20.00 per truck. Tractor trailer and bobtails are welcome. Raffle and awards. Concessions and beer tent on-site. No coolers or carry-ins.
6 — 11 p.m.: Free outdoor concert. STPA Presents Lonesome Road at STPA Park, just north of the old Springville Elementary School. Free admission. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. At dusk the concert will break for the fireworks show and Semi Light Show. Concessions and beer tent available on-site. No coolers.
Fireworks and Semi Light Show at dusk in STPA Park, just north of the old Springville Elem School.
Sunday, Aug. 15
6 p.m.: Gospel concert in the gazebo at Butler Park by Springville High School. Bring your blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live gospel music. Free admission.