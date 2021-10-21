Name: Lyle Andersen
Family: My wife Marilyn and I have raised four daughters in this community. They are all grown and have families of their own.
Why are you running? I believe that my experience serving on various committees provides a strong foundation to continue leading our community forward in these ever-changing times.
What is your background/experience? I was instrumental in bringing cable TV to our community in 1983 through our local telephone company while serving on the board of directors. I have served as the church council chairman at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church. During my time there, I led the council to build a new church in 1989. I worked with a group of residents in getting the elementary school addition placed on the ballot for approval. I am currently serving as the commander of American Legion Post #331 and as a councilman on the Springville City Council.
What do you hope to accomplish? I would like to continue improving infrastructure within our city. I want to keep working on adding amenities to our existing parks to better serve the youth in our community. Additionally, we need to keep adding to our footprint to bring more housing to Springville.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you? My previous four+ years serving on city council has allowed me the opportunities to attend leadership conferences. These conferences have provided me with educational classes that have taught me about leading a municipality into the future.
Name: Scott Peach
Family: Single
Why are you running? I am running to give back to the community that has welcomed me here in Springville. A chance to meet and grow with the town as a whole.
What is your background/experience? This will be new to me. I am learning as I go with the help of the community and council members. I am eager to gain the knowledge necessary for the job.
What do you hope to accomplish? To bring an outside perspective and fresh voice to the community with no agenda or preset stance on public issues.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you? To see what a fresh voice can do for the community. A voice for everyone, not just a select few. Let’s see how we can move this community forward together.
Name: Sara Jo Williams
Family: Husband Christopher J. Williams, Connor (14), Madison (12), Anabelle (11) and Lincoln (8).
Why are you running? I am running for mayor to help promote unity and inclusion in government and within our community. I believe every citizen of Springville deserves to have a voice, to be heard and included in all matters that affect the opportunity for growth where we work and call home!
What is your background/experience? We have lived in Springville since 1995. I graduated from Springville in 2001. I served in the Navy from 2001-2011. I have an associate’s degree in criminal justice, Bachelor of Arts in healthcare administration, master’s degree in healthcare administration/management, Springville youth sports program director from 2017-present and Springville Extreme Quarry Run board member from 2017-present.
What do you hope to accomplish? I hope to bring more young voters to the polls to get more people involved in the future. I hope to work with all constituents and to put the needs of the community first. I hope to bring fresh ideas that promote growth and opportunity without sacrificing that small-town sense of community that draws and keeps people here.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you? Throughout my life, I’ve answered the call to serve for what I believe in and care about most, my country, my family and my community. I would ask, what does the future of Springville look like to them? There’s a fine balance between strategically moving the community forward while listening to all voices. That balance is best found by someone like me, with experience leading and whose intent is based in a devotion to the community. I would be honored to amplify the voice of the voters and push Springville to its greatest potential.