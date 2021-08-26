Name: Nick Josephson
Grade/subject: Secondary industrial technology
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I grew up in Ruthven, a town of 700. I graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2020 and soon after was hired in my first teaching position for Graettinger/Terril CSD where I taught for just one year.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am looking forward to embracing some ambitious projects with my students, helping them to get the maximum amount of hands-on experience in various industrial technology content areas. One of the big goals for our construction classes is to build quality doghouses and a shed to be owned by members of the Springville community.
Name: Stephanie Kramer
Grade/subject: Secondary business and computer science
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
After graduating from UNI with a finance degree, I was a mortgage banker for 10 years. This will be my first year teaching!
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
Learning with my students and being able to collaborate with my colleagues.
Name: Morgan Scholbrock
Grade/subject: First grade teacher
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, with a degree in elementary education, and a minor in mathematics (K-8). After graduating, I spent a year substitute teaching in the Lake Mills area, and also traveling. This past school year, I taught a first/second grade combo classroom at Truman Elementary with the Cedar Rapids Community School District.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am very excited to be working in a smaller district again and forming connections with families and the community!
Name: Jami Waller
Grade: 2nd
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I taught the past two years as a first-grade teacher at St. Patrick School in Anamosa. Before teaching first grade, I was a paraprofessional at Linn Grove in Marion. Previous to my experience at Linn Grove, I was a substitute teacher who taught various grade levels, including long-term substitute positions.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am so excited to start the upcoming school year because I’m excited to meet my students and their families, as well as have the opportunity to teach second grade! I can’t wait to get to know my students and have many fun learning opportunities together. It will be a fantastic year.
Name: Hope Brown
Grade/subject: 2nd Grade
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I began my teaching career as a third-grade teacher at College Community, and then the last five years, I was a kindergarten teacher at College Community.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am really looking forward to being back to my hometown and having my own family grow up here with this great community. I am so excited to be rooted here and continue to learn new things with some amazing kids and teachers!