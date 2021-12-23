The following are letters to Santa from St. Patrick School. They have been largely printed as received, with the occasional parenthetical for clarity.

3 Year old Preschool

Abraham: Blocks at my home and trains, cupcakes to Leo, and blue squishy for Morley

Isaiah: Cars under the tree

Ella: I want a makeup puppy set and a pink unicorn with trees and a flying unicorn with horns. I want a puppy for my sister and me. Westin a stuffed dinosaur and penguin for Brennan with kitty cat and smiley face. And a robot penguin

Cecilia: I would like a baby and a controller for the TV. A Sonic toy for Ian.

Lyla: I like necklace. I want a dinosaur for my brother. I have a little penguin for my sister.

4 Year old Preschool

Myles: A Lego set and a new water bottle. Another walker for Carson.

Mackson: A sprayer for my tractor. My mom would like clothes for the baby and my dad would like a tractor with a big bucket for water.

Eloise: This big train track and Rosie to come with my track. Brant actually wanted a pirate treasure chest. Ruby might want a pink care bear.

Landon: I like Santa for elf, ice cream maker for playdough, and teddy bear maker and chocolate.

Ian: Reese’s peanut butter cups and peanut butter crackers that my dad has.

Harper: I love you, Santa. I want a new baby doll. Miley and Drew love Santa, too.

Camden: Big skid loader and tractor to drive at my farm and a toy horsey.

Kindergarten

Emmersyn: I want Barbie ken dolls for Christmas.

Finley: I want a Jurassic World Camp Cretous.

Leonardo: I want fishing traps with lines and strings for Christmas.

Brennan: I want jingle bells, a snow globe, a toy elf for Christmas.

Westin: I want a Jurassic World Lego set. I want a Jurassic World dinosaur robot toy. I also want security cable cars. I want a Dino explorer backpack with toys in it.

William: I want Jurassic World Toys.

Natalie: I want a Barbie Dream House. I also want a remote control car.

Cooper: I want Knete Play doh. I also want a Hatch mole. I really want a Lion toy egg.

Emmilyn: I want hatchable eggs.

Lincoln: I want a gaming chair. I want laser pointers so I can play with my dogs. I want fishing strings to use them to set a trap. I need a dog trap for my fishing needs.

1st Grade

Stella: I wish for a unicorn book, a Nintendo Switch, and to be able to give money to the poor.

Alexis: I wish to give food to the poor. I wish for a toy horse, a phone, and for a new Jack and Sally toy.

Henry: I wish for the poor to have food. I wish for a 3D train puzzle.

Kassidee: I wish for a Nintendo Switch, an LOL Chalet, and for my mom’s back to not hurt.

Axel: I wish for a big stuffed dinosaur, a remote control dinosaur, and to give money to the poor.

Isaac: I wish for an RC car but I wish for it to be a Traxxas slash and for the poor to have a christmas tree.

Madison: I wish to give money to the poor, an Iphone 13, and a Nintendo Switch.

Audrey: I wish to give food to the poor. I want a horse puzzle and an Ipad.

2nd Grade

McCoy: I want a 3D Velociraptor skull, velociraptor claw, and a card for my sister.

Lucas: I wish to give food to the poor. I would like an Xbox and a guitar to play songs on.

Acer: I wish to give money to charity. I want a flip phone and I want an Xbox.

Briar: I wish for a phone. I wish to help people. I wish to give people toys. I wish to give people money.

Salvador: I wish for all the pizza and all the Cool Ranch Doritos. I wish to give money to poor people.

Grant: I wish for a Nintendo Switch, games for the Switch, and a dog. I wish to give clothes, shoes, and colors to kids that need them.

Drew: I wish to give food to the poor. I wish for a static bike and an Iphone 12.

James: I wish to give food to the poor. I wish to give money to the poor. I wish for a drive ammo fire and walkie talkies.

Jonah: I wish for a PS5. I wish for a gun. I wish to give money to the poor and food to the poor.

