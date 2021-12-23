The following are letters to Santa from St. Patrick School. They have been largely printed as received, with the occasional parenthetical for clarity.
3 Year old Preschool
Abraham: Blocks at my home and trains, cupcakes to Leo, and blue squishy for Morley
Isaiah: Cars under the tree
Ella: I want a makeup puppy set and a pink unicorn with trees and a flying unicorn with horns. I want a puppy for my sister and me. Westin a stuffed dinosaur and penguin for Brennan with kitty cat and smiley face. And a robot penguin
Cecilia: I would like a baby and a controller for the TV. A Sonic toy for Ian.
Lyla: I like necklace. I want a dinosaur for my brother. I have a little penguin for my sister.
4 Year old Preschool
Myles: A Lego set and a new water bottle. Another walker for Carson.
Mackson: A sprayer for my tractor. My mom would like clothes for the baby and my dad would like a tractor with a big bucket for water.
Eloise: This big train track and Rosie to come with my track. Brant actually wanted a pirate treasure chest. Ruby might want a pink care bear.
Landon: I like Santa for elf, ice cream maker for playdough, and teddy bear maker and chocolate.
Ian: Reese’s peanut butter cups and peanut butter crackers that my dad has.
Harper: I love you, Santa. I want a new baby doll. Miley and Drew love Santa, too.
Camden: Big skid loader and tractor to drive at my farm and a toy horsey.
Kindergarten
Emmersyn: I want Barbie ken dolls for Christmas.
Finley: I want a Jurassic World Camp Cretous.
Leonardo: I want fishing traps with lines and strings for Christmas.
Brennan: I want jingle bells, a snow globe, a toy elf for Christmas.
Westin: I want a Jurassic World Lego set. I want a Jurassic World dinosaur robot toy. I also want security cable cars. I want a Dino explorer backpack with toys in it.
William: I want Jurassic World Toys.
Natalie: I want a Barbie Dream House. I also want a remote control car.
Cooper: I want Knete Play doh. I also want a Hatch mole. I really want a Lion toy egg.
Emmilyn: I want hatchable eggs.
Lincoln: I want a gaming chair. I want laser pointers so I can play with my dogs. I want fishing strings to use them to set a trap. I need a dog trap for my fishing needs.
1st Grade
Stella: I wish for a unicorn book, a Nintendo Switch, and to be able to give money to the poor.
Alexis: I wish to give food to the poor. I wish for a toy horse, a phone, and for a new Jack and Sally toy.
Henry: I wish for the poor to have food. I wish for a 3D train puzzle.
Kassidee: I wish for a Nintendo Switch, an LOL Chalet, and for my mom’s back to not hurt.
Axel: I wish for a big stuffed dinosaur, a remote control dinosaur, and to give money to the poor.
Isaac: I wish for an RC car but I wish for it to be a Traxxas slash and for the poor to have a christmas tree.
Madison: I wish to give money to the poor, an Iphone 13, and a Nintendo Switch.
Audrey: I wish to give food to the poor. I want a horse puzzle and an Ipad.
2nd Grade
McCoy: I want a 3D Velociraptor skull, velociraptor claw, and a card for my sister.
Lucas: I wish to give food to the poor. I would like an Xbox and a guitar to play songs on.
Acer: I wish to give money to charity. I want a flip phone and I want an Xbox.
Briar: I wish for a phone. I wish to help people. I wish to give people toys. I wish to give people money.
Salvador: I wish for all the pizza and all the Cool Ranch Doritos. I wish to give money to poor people.
Grant: I wish for a Nintendo Switch, games for the Switch, and a dog. I wish to give clothes, shoes, and colors to kids that need them.
Drew: I wish to give food to the poor. I wish for a static bike and an Iphone 12.
James: I wish to give food to the poor. I wish to give money to the poor. I wish for a drive ammo fire and walkie talkies.
Jonah: I wish for a PS5. I wish for a gun. I wish to give money to the poor and food to the poor.