Prior to parading down Main Street in Anamosa, Starlighters II Theatre had an important announcement to make: their 2022 slate of productions.
The season will start off with a “modern adaptation” of William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.”
The summer musical will be a production of Lerner and Loewe’s “Camelot.” The musical first debuted in 1960 and is based on the King Arthur legend and adapted from the 1958 novel, “The Once and Future King.” The musical is a Tony-winning production and was adapted to film in 1967.
The penultimate show of the season will be “The Wolves” by Sarah Dulappe. The play premiered in 2016 and follows the experiences of a group of high school girls told through their pre-game soccer team discussions.
The 2022 season will round out with a Neil Simon adaptation, “Barefoot in the Park.” The play debuted in 1963 and got a 1967 film adaptation. The production follows a newlywed couple learning to live together in their new apartment.
“We’re hoping that this season coming up will be an opportunity for everybody to really come back to live theater,” the announcement video said. “We’re looking forward to seeing everybody again. I know that life has been kind of crazy in and out of the theatre lately, and we’re hoping we can turn things around with our 2022 season.”
The theatre also recently announced their cast for their final show of 2021, “Moonlight and Magnolias.” The cast will be Duane Larson as David O. Selznick, Steve Clemmons as Ben Hecht, Basilio Light as Victor Fleming and Diana Jones as Mrs. Poppenghul.
The show will be brought to the stage Dec. 3-5 and 10-12.