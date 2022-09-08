Starlighters II Theatre announced the cast of their upcoming production of “The Wolves.”
The story follows a girls’ indoor soccer team during warm-ups. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles through all of the ups and downs of being a teenage girl.
Roles cast include the following.
• #11 — Taylor Cherry. This 17-year-old teenage girl is brainy, morbid, budding elitist, thoughtful.
• #25 — Denise Cherry. With being the ex-coach’s daughter, this 17-year-old teen finds herself at the top. She is team captain.
• #13 — Lily Pate. This 16-year-old teen finds herself in trouble frequently. She is a wacky stoner with a pot-dealing brother.
• #46 — Lydia Ahlrichs. This 16-year-old “new girl” on the team is home-schooled, a little shy and trying to fit in.
• #2 — Aisling Ryan. She is an unlucky, innocent, kind, skinny 16-year-old girl who plays defense.
• #7 — Kendall Siebels. She is almost 17 years old and the team’s striker, who is too cool for school, can you say. eyeliner? She is sarcastic, witty and besties with #14.
• #14 — Mya Heather. She is 16-year-old midfielder. She is #7’s sidekick and finds herself a tad insecure.
• #00 — Layla Breitbach. This is a 17-year-old team goalie who suffers from severe anxiety, but she loves the game anyway, even if games make her vomit.
• Soccer Mom — Lindsay Ryan. She is a guiding parent that helps rally the girls for their last game.
“We are so excited to see this talented group bring this impactful coming-of-age drama to life on our stage,” the theatre said via their Facebook page.
They are still seeking one more young woman to join the cast to fill the role of #8, described as child-like 16-year-old who plays defense and is determined to stay youthful forever. If you know of an aspiring young star looking for their big break, please have them reach out to director Aimee Clemmons via their Facebook page or via the marketing@starlighters.org email.