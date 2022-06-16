Anamosa
Following a re-write deal with the estate of Lerner and Loewe, the classic musical “Camelot” became more accessible to community theatre and will be making its debut at Starlighters II Theatre.
“It’s got a great story. It’s been a perennial favorite for American audiences,” director Bob Assink said.
Having debuted on Broadway in 1960, recent agreements have made the musical a viable option for the Anamosa stage. The estate of the Lerner and Loewe Foundation allowed for a revision to the production, removing the characters of Merlin, Nimueh and Morgana, and taking an hour off the runtime, cutting it from three hours to closer two.
“It’s a fresh, new version that’s kept all of the glorious music,” Assink said.
With the magical subplot removed, the focus is placed squarely on the love triangle between Arthur (Greg Smith), Guenevere (Rebecca Vernon) and Lancelot (Caleb Rivera), as well as the creation of the Round Table. With the focus being more on the relationships of the three leads, the interactions of the main trio take center stage.
“We’ve been very fortunate. They’re just a phenomenal trio,” Assink said. “They’ve got voices that just don’t stop.”
Rivera, despite being just 17, is already somewhat of a veteran of performing. He’s been in multiple adult productions, largely in smaller roles, but a recent production of “Sound of Music” at Theatre Cedar Rapids showed how he has been progressing. Though he ended up in the role of Friedrich (one of the von Trapp children), he initially auditioned for Rolf and earned a callback for the role.
That was a positive step, and now he has his first lead. Being in a leading role is an exciting step up for him, and he’s been making the commute from Garrison to be able to take it on.
“I’m getting to this age where I can be in some of these young adult roles,” he said. “I feel like this is my first big break…I think I’m ready for it.”
Having his other co-leads available to give him feedback has helped him with this new challenge.
Assink is a veteran director on the Starlighters’ stage, having directed another Lerner and Loewe musical, “Brigadoon,” which took the stage a decade ago. In addition to directing, he’s also serving as costume and set designer.
“It does allow for your image to be very focused as far as how you see your final production,” he said, though the collaboration with his designers ensures that the focus doesn’t get too narrowed.
Despite the story at the heart of the musical being more than 1,000 years old, the messaging remains timeless—one of the reasons it still resonates with audiences today.
“It still has messages that are current,” Assink said. “We all still have dreams, and it deals with the idea of dignity and that peace is important, and it’s important to spend our strength on things that are right.”