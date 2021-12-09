Anamosa
The final two weekends of Starlighters II Theatre’s slate for 2021 kicked off over the weekend as their show, “Midnight and Magnolias” opened.
The production tells the tale of the writing of “Gone with the Wind.” Producer David O. Selznick (Duane Larson) takes director Victor Fleming (Basilio Light) off the set of “Wizard of Oz” and brings in famed writer Ben Hect (Steve Clemmons) to fix the script. Hect hasn’t read “Gone with the Wind,” so Fleming and Selznick explain the book, even acting out scenes, to help with the re-writing process as the trio spend five days locked in an office to make cinema history. Diana Jones rounds out the cast as Miss Poppenghul.
I expected a dialogue-driven production filled with plenty of wit. It certainly delivers on that. The interactions are great from the start but only get better as our trio’s mental states become increasingly fractured by a lack of sleep, stress and their odd diet. Jones’ Poppenghul, though she doesn’t have the stage time of the other three, just serves as another way to indicate the toll the five days are taking on our cast.
My favorite moments are the sequences where Selznick and Fleming are acting out the book for Hect’s benefit. The moments are played purposefully exaggerated and over the top, adding to the humor. The highlight for me was the reenacting of a labor scene.
The play balances the fun with discussions of more serious topics. It’s 1939, so World War II is on the horizon, and both Hect and Selznick are Jewish. There’s some really meaningful conversation that comes to fruition about how Jews were viewed in Hollywood at the time that made for a satisfying arc. There’s also substantive discussion about the treatment of Black characters, including a child, in the material and whether any of our “heroes” were truly worth rooting for.
The play is set solely in the office, which does fall into further disarray as the production goes along as crumpled script pages, banana peels and peanut shells litter the floor in increasing number. Director Jan Cratsenberg said that she wanted to give homage to the behind-the-scenes nature of the production. As adjustments are made to the office—i.e. more chaos is introduced—both before the play and between our three scenes, we get to see the stage crew do their work and set the scene. It was a really fun twist that added a nice touch to the production.
As was the case with the previous production, “Driving Miss Daisy,” when there is such a barebones production, the focus is placed even more so on the limited number of performers to make or break the production. Once again, the actors do a great job of bringing compelling source material to life and investing the audience in what they are watching. A worthwhile way to round out Starlighters’ return to the stage, and I’m looking forward to what 2022 has to offer.