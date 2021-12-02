Anamosa
To round out the 2021 season, Starlighters II Theatre will be taking audiences behind the scenes of a classic film with “Moonlight and Magnolias.”
The production tells the tale of the writing of “Gone with the Wind.” Producer David O. Selznick (Duane Larson) takes director Victor Fleming (Basilio Light) off the set of “Wizard of Oz” and brings in famed writer Ben Hect (Steve Clemmons) to fix the script. Hect hasn’t read “Gone with the Wind,” so Fleming and Selznick explain the book, even acting out scenes, to help with the re-writing process as the trio spend five days locked in an office to make cinema history. Diana Jones rounds out the cast as Miss Poppenghul.
Director Jan Cratsenberg had initially planned to do “Arsenic and Old Lace,” but read the script and laughed all the way through. Thinking the smaller cast fit better with the COVID, she asked for the change. The production is a lot of dialogue and balances a witty script with some heavy points of discussion, particularly between Fleming and Hect.
“It was well known in Hollywood they didn’t get along, and yet they collaborated on some of the very best movies,” she said. “If we take anything away from this, it should be that you don’t have to agree politically in order to do good work.”
The fact that this production was based on real people was a bit of a change of pace.
“It’s a little bit more research than normal,” Larson said. “Normally if I’m playing a character that’s completely fictional, you kind of have a little bit of room to kind of do what you want with [the performance].”
“I’ve never really done a play that was based on real people. Things might be based on somebody,” Cratsenberg said. “This really happened. Ben Hect wrote about it in his autobiography.”
With the play based on real people and events, the cast and crew went to great depths to ensure authenticity. Cratsenberg gave her cast books on their subjects, the set is as close as they could get to recreating Selznick’s actual office, with some homages, and each actors did a deep dive down YouTube rabbit holes to try to see if they could find any video of their real-life counterparts.
Only Clemmons was successful, and even he had difficulty.
“There isn’t a lot out there,” he said.
Clemmons was able to find a clip from “The Ben Hect Show” in the ‘50s and was able to get a few cues about his mannerisms, particularly how he liked to needle people. While the script being very dialogue-driven can add to the difficulty for the actors given the number of lines they had, Hect’s propensity for non sequiturs added even more complexity to the role—the current conversation didn’t necessarily correlate to the next line Clemmons had to speak.
For the actors, while they had varying degrees of familiarity with the source material of “Gone with the Wind,” they couldn’t pass up the chance to work with Cratsenberg.
“She’s a huge influence on me as an actor,” Clemmons said.
“I wanted to work with Crats,” Light said, who, as a director himself, was hoping to see how she operated.
Larson said he was intrigued as well by the setting in the Golden Age of Hollywood.
Cratsenberg said she enjoyed getting a look at a behind the scenes of how a project like this gets made. Some of that is even bleeding into the show, as people will be allowed in early to literally watch the stage get set staring 20 minutes prior to showtime.