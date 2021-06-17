Anamosa
A major production was back on the stage for Starlighters II Theatre this past weekend.
After more than 14 months of work, the cast and crew debuted the musical stylings of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” the first of the large-scale productions to be put on since the end of 2019. It was apparent that everyone was having a blast.
The musical, which first premiered in the ‘60s and based on the best-selling satire book from 1952, follows the meteoric rise of J. Pierrepont Finch from window washer up the corporate ladder with the help of the titular handbook.
The cast is a mix of familiar faces and newcomers to the Starlighters’ stage. It’s led by veterans Steve Clemmons as Finch and Emily Burds as his love interest Rosemary, one of the secretaries in the office. Other familiar faces are Rebecca Vernon as secretary Smitty, John Croshek as boss J.B. Biggley, Robby Holmes and Diana Jones in multiple roles and Tina Willhite as Miss Jones. Newcomer Melanie Chervek plays Hedy and assists with the choreography, Josh Iben debuts as personnel manager Burt Bratt, Sam Ferr plays the bumbling Bud Frump and both Wayne Embree and Nicholas Jones debut with multiple roles. The show also features the return of Avery Cassell to the Starlighters stage for the first time in 16 years.
Though Finch is certainly our lead, and Clemmons plays the part well as a man with cunning trying to weasel his way higher in the hierarchy, the show is very much an ensemble. Everybody gets their own moments to shine. Clemmons and Burds have chemistry as our romantic leads. Burds and Vernon play best friends and confidants. The exasperated way in which various cast members have to deal with Frump is always entertaining, helped by Ferr’s performance. Hedy’s arrival on the scene throws everything into chaos and watching various characters reacting to her is fun.
The production serves as a sendup of corporate culture, and it certainly pulls plenty of humor from its setting. The satire is delivered in spades through voice over (read by Croshek) as Finch navigates the book. The songs certainly have plenty of satire, too. There’s mocking of coffee-reliant office and “A Secretary is Not a Toy.” All the music in the production is enjoyable and well-choreographed, but they saved the best for (almost) last. “Brotherhood of Man” was an audience favorite. The crowd really got into the song in the penultimate scene. Regardless, with more than 20 songs, each cast member gets ample opportunity to sing, and there’s plenty for the audience to enjoy.
Though simple, the set gets a lot of use from its rotating set as it is utilized to showcase the interior of multiple offices and allows the production to make the most of its stage.
There’s still one more weekend left to enjoy the return of local theatre. If you do, you’re in for a fun time.