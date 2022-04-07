Anamosa
Performers took the stage at Starlighters II Theatre for the first production of 2022 for “Julius Caesar 1963.”
Director Grant Freeman put a 1960’s twist on “Julius Caesar,” changing the setting from Ancient Rome to an all-girls Catholic high school in the 1960s. The script stays largely faithful to Shakespeare’s original play, despite the updated time frame, and the play also integrates another famed playwright of Russian descent—Anton Chekhov. With the setting being Camelot high school, there’s a JFK-themed influence, with the former president watching over the entire production via a framed photo. The set allows for the stage to be used to its fullest extent and makes the show flow smoothly.
Freeman spoke, as he did before the show, about the power dynamics. Those moments are few, but the actors really sell them. With the aforementioned original text remaining the same, the performances are allowed to shine.
During the two separate acts, two different performances stand out.
In act one, Mary Sue Vernon’s conniving Cassius is a fun watch as she plots and tries to orchestrate the assassination attempt of Caesar. In the second act, it’s Jackson Bartelme’s Marc Antony that shines. The pair of them get some of the best moments in the entire production and some of the more impactful soliloquies.
A couple of actors make their Starlighters debuts with some powerful performances. Jennifer Smith’s Brutus is more the straight man when compared to some of the others, but when called upon to make some of the more emotional moments work, delivers. Greg Smith’s Caesar makes his presence felt in a couple of powerhouse scenes, with his presence lingering—at times literally—throughout the production.
In the leadup to the show, Freeman discussed giving some younger performers roles, a couple of students Freeman has taught during speech competitions at Mount Vernon, and they all do a really good job. Of the students from the high school, Ali Ott (whose main role is the conspirator Casca), gets some really fun scenes to play off some of the more veteran actors. Her role is one of the best in terms of marrying the Shakespeare script and the twist on the modern setting.
Many characters play two roles. Another of the high schoolers (Natalie Spinsby) is effective both in a more comedic role of Lucius and the role of the Soothsayer. The latter character has a weight every time she comes to the stage with an effective use of a prop staff. Starlighter veterans Nancy Collell and Jennifer Beall also play multiple roles and are a part of a very effective opening scene.
Another way in which the production is updated is through the effective use of music. The songs used in play add to the production, and audience members can get an extra treat by getting to their seats a few minutes before the production begins.
All told, the production delivers on its promise of updating a well-known classic production and should have something for audiences to grab onto.