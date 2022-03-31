Anamosa
For the first production of the 2022 season, a first-time Starlighters director is putting a new twist on a Shakespeare classic.
Grant Freeman has been involved with community theatre for 17 years but is making his Anamosa debut by putting a 1960’s twist on “Julius Caesar” with “Julius Caesar 1963.” A massive fan of the bard, Freeman knew he wanted to do Shakespeare and is no stranger to productions telling of Rome’s most famous leader.
“It’s a big passion of mine,” Freeman said of Shakespeare, having taught it as a professor in Virginia. “I think ‘Julius Caesar’ is one of the most applicable shows to the modern times as almost any shows. I think it’s dealing with our modern politic, but not specifically from a Democrat or Republican side, from a conceptual side.”
In 14 years directing, this is his seventh attempt at directing a version of “Julius Caesar.” For this telling, Freeman trades out Ancient Rome for an all-girls Catholic high school named Camelot for the tie-in with the JFK administration—another theme explored in the production. Freeman describes the show as a drama, with comedic aspects sprinkled in. It’s not a musical, but Freeman does utilize music to enhance his themes. By updating the timeframe and setting, it allows for a unique discussion played out at a local level.
“At a small-town level, a school building is the same as a White House. Your superintendent, for that world, is your president,” he said.
Board member Mary Sue Vernon—who plays Cassius—said having an original production was fairly unique for one of the main productions but has always been a part of what Starlighters does in groups like their young people’s theatre. It’s not the only original on the schedule for 2022. In August, the theatre will also host the world premiere of “Lost Memories” — written by local playwright, Shawn Carr.
“It’s kind of the year of local playwrights,” she said.
It’s a female-laden cast, including a couple of students Freeman has taught during speech competitions at Mount Vernon. Giving some younger performers a chance to make their Starlighters debut was of utmost importance for him as his belief that theatre can be done anywhere and everywhere.
“My focus has always been doing that with specifically students,” he said. “If you become good at theatre, you will be successful…at anything you do moving forward.”
Vernon, in particular, is looking forward to playing against type a bit when she takes the stage.
“Cassius is conniving and a little bit on the angry and jealous side,” she said. “It is a departure from the roles that I’m typically cast for…We all have many facets, and so I delve into that depth of emotion that I don’t typically express.”
Freeman said community theatre is the most important form of theatre.
“The most important thing about community theatre is not the theatre, it is the community. What we create here…is a family unit,” he said, something he’s seen with this cast. “They always seem to show up for each other, which is important.”
When asked what he hoped people got out of the show, Freeman said he hopes the audience feels the community aspect and comes away with feeling like they were a part of that community.