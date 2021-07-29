MONTICELLO
Anyone walking around the barn during, before or even after the Great Jones County Fair’s Other Animal Show Thursday, July 22, were immediately drawn to the beautiful creatures Anamosa freshman-to-be Brylea Bildstein brought with her to Monticello.
“They’ve been a fan favorite with kids and their parents, that’s for sure,” said Bildstein, who showed a pair of alpacas named Auggie and Lindor.
“This was my first year showing the alpacas at the fair, so I really didn’t know exactly what to expect coming in. This was basically a learning experience for me, Auggie and Lindor, but in the end, I thought it went pretty well for all of us.”
Bildstein was awarded a pair of purple ribbons in the Other Animal Show and claimed the reserve champion plaque for her presentation with Auggie, her five-year-old alpaca.
“Auggie and Lindor are both great animals and so friendly, but I wasn’t sure how they would act at the fair being around all those new people,” Bildstein said. “They can be a little skittish at times, but I thought they did so well, allowing kids and their parents to come right up to them, pet them and even feed them. Auggie was even giving kisses. They were so good, even better than I thought they were going to be, actually.”
Bildstein has had Auggie for about a year now and purchased Lindor, a nine-month-old alpaca, a month ago.
But why alpacas?
“I saw a post on Facebook that someone was selling one, and we have the space, so I decided to get one,” Bildstein said. “All of the other animals that I have here would do well with an alpaca, so we decided to give it a try. It’s been great.”
Alpacas look much like a llama, though are noticeably smaller.
Alpacas are also herd animals, so when Bildstein got Auggie a year ago, she knew she needed another to keep him company.
“I was super-excited when we found Lindor,” said Bildstein, who located Lindor in northern Illinois. “I got to halter and train my own alpaca. Lindor and Auggie were great together from the start, but they’re not only great with each other, they’re super sweet and don’t fight with the other animals at all. They get along with everyone.”
Bildstein said she plans of bringing the pair back to the fair again next summer.
“I will continue to show them at the fair for as long as I can,” she said. “Hopefully, next year, we can win the grand champion award. But my favorite part of being at the fair this year was just being around all the kids who had so many questions about Auggie and Lindor. I had so much fun talking with them and just seeing how fascinated they were getting to know these unique and special animals.”