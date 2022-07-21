Efforts are underway to bring more awareness to a local crossing for turtles.
North of Olin, along Highway 38, is a popular crossing, thanks to its location in between many local water ways.
“Highway 38 north of Olin cuts across the Wapsipinicon River, and its associated backwaters including several old oxbow lakes and braided waterways and wetlands,” county naturalist Michele Olson said. “Turtles moving through this corridor have to cross the road to get to the other side.”
There are various species that can be found around Iowa, including at this particular crossing, and helping to document the species that people come across—when it is safe to do so—can help local officials get a better picture.
“The Olin area is known to have the threatened Blanding’s Turtle species. It also is home to soft-shelled turtle species, common snapping turtles, and northern painted turtles. Collecting survey information on turtles people encounter helps to identify species present,” Olson said.
If drivers encounter a turtle along the highway and want to help document them, it’s important to do so safely by doing things like pulling off the side of the road, utilizing hazards and checking traffic. When documenting, leave the turtles alone if not in danger. If wanting to assist a turtle, attempt to herd in the direction it was heading, and if it becomes necessary to pick it up, do so by the back of the shell and be wary of biting. Remember to wash hands after touching.
Residents wanting to help document turtles can send photos and location to Curt Kemmerer, a state wildlife biologist, by emailing curt.kemmerer@dnr.iowa.gov. In addition to giving a fuller picture of what species are in the area, it could also help get things like a turtle crossing signage or some other mitigation measures to lower turtle mortality on the roadway.
“The reason for [documentation] is to provide data to the Iowa Department of Transportation, with the goal of being able to access funding or prioritization for the implementation of mitigation measures,” Kemmerer said.
“I am not yet sure what options exist, but signage, exclusion fencing and wildlife crossings, have all been mentioned. With the presence of a state-listed threatened or endangered species, I believe that the more significant measures such as wildlife crossings are an option.”