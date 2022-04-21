John Dirks from Anamosa caught a 43-pound smallmouth buffalo on Dec. 1, 2021, in the lower Wapsipinicon River.
Just two days before Dirks’s catch, the record of 18 pounds was broken. According to DNR Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes, the previous smallmouth buffalo record was caught on Nov. 29 out of Lake Manawa. It was certified as a new state record on Dec. 1 of 28.75 pounds.
“We didn’t go through the genetic testing since we don’t see hybrids as often on the Missouri River side of the state. Plus, I got word that a bigger one had been caught out of the Wapsi so we knew this record would be short-lived,” Hayes said. “It is unusual for a state record to be broken twice only days apart and clear across the state from each other.”
Iowa DNR staff waited to certify Dirks’s catch as the new state record smallmouth buffalo until genetic tests were completed to confirm that the catch was a smallmouth buffalo. Smallmouth buffalo are thought to hybridize at times with the other two native buffalo species in Iowa, black buffalo and bigmouth buffalo.
“I see a lot of fish, and I had never seen anything like that,” Scott Gritters, another Iowa DNR fisheries biologist, said of Dirks’s catch.
Gritters said the fish was sent to the University of Northern Iowa for testing. Given how much bigger it was than the pervious record, the agency wanted to be sure that the fish wasn’t a hybrid. While they couldn’t be 100% sure there wasn’t something else in there, the keys were there and the testers were as sure as they could be that it was a smallmouth buffalo.
Buffalos can be tough to catch because they’re not as likely to bite as some other species of fish. The new record is a big jump and, while having multiple records broken in such a short time is unusual, there’s an understandable reason for the recent rush of wrecked records that made it pretty less shocking than expected.
“We kind of expanded the state fish records, maybe four years ago,” Gritters said. “We’ve had more interest from the public in some of these other species, such as buffalo…the records for smallmouth buffalo may not be as old.”
Buffalo species can reach impressive ages of over 100 years, according to studies in Minnesota. Iowa’s new state record buffalo was aged to nearly 70-years-old.