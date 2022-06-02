Name: Lee Hein
Why are you running?
When I first ran for office, spending in Des Moines was out of control. I am proud of the work I have done to rein in government spending, cut wastefulness, and send taxpayers’ hard-earned money back to their pockets.
I’m running for re-election to continue to stand up for our conservative principles and push back against the Biden Administration’s federal overreach. We must preserve Iowans’ way of life and smalltown communities.
What is your background/experience?
I was born and raised here. I am the third generation to work my family’s farm, and I get to do it with my son. I know the challenges facing family farmers because I am one. And I know how our rural communities depend on those family farmers. Through my experience as a member of the school board, I know how hard our schools are working on behalf of students, and I know how parents deserve to have the final say in their kid’s education.
What do you hope to accomplish?
With rising costs, Iowans’ paychecks aren’t stretching as far as they used to. It’s more important than ever that Iowans keep more of their hard-earned money. This session, I helped write the largest tax cut in Iowa history into law, and I want to go back to Des Moines to continue to lower Iowans’ income and property taxes and stand up to federal overreach from Biden’s administration.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
I’ve never forgotten who I’m fighting for, and I’m not beholden to special interest groups. I have taken my farmer’s work ethic and conservative values to Des Moines on your behalf. I work hard to listen first and be a helpful resource to constituents. There are many challenges that our state will be facing, and I believe I am best suited to help overcome them. I am humbly asking for your support on June 7.
Name: Steven Bradley
Why are you running?
I am running for re-election because my work is not completed. I have followed through listening to constituent’s concerns. Strengthening our Second Amendment rights, protecting the unborn, supporting law enforcement and protecting girls sports. It is critical to have a conservative voice representing northeast Iowa. I want to be your voice. I work for you.
What is your background/experience?
I was born in Napa, Calif., on a Naval Base, in 1957. My parents returned to Epworth three months later. I graduated from Western Dubuque High School, University of Iowa and Marquette School of Dentistry. I have been a practicing dentist for 38 years. I was trustee and officer for the Iowa Dental Association for nine years and on the Iowa Dental board for another nine years, working with legislators submitting bills and defeating bills that were not in the best healthcare interest of Iowans. Therefore, I have 20 years of legislative experience.
What do you hope to accomplish?
Next legislative session, I anticipate protecting innocent life will be a big issue because the Supreme Court may return the issue back to the states. I believe life begins at conception. That is why I supported Governor Reynolds Heartbeat Bill and why I voted for a Pro-Life Constitutional Amendment. Which will put this issue in front of Iowans to vote on.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
I would tell an undecided voter, that as a business owner, I understand the challenges facing Iowa families and employers. Every day, I listen to patients who come into my dental office, they talk of their concerns for their family and our country. I feel listening more than talking is a good quality of a representative. I am realistic about the dangers of big government, overspending, busting the budget and raising taxes. My approach is to treat others with respect, deliver more than I promise and stick with my conservative core values.