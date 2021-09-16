Though renowned mostly for the old motorcycles they have on display, a different type of classic vehicle rolled into the parking lot of the National Motorcycle Museum Sept. 12.
Around 20 or so steam-powered cars rolled into the museum parking lot as a part of a group tour which attracted steam car enthusiasts from all over the country to check out what the museum had to offer and fill their water tanks.
Chris Mahoney of San Diego, Calif., said his car can travel one mile per gallon of water and can hold about 45 in the tank. Where exactly that water comes from can vary based on whatever’s available. Water can come from anywhere: a gas station, a lake or pond or, if push comes to shove, relying on the kindness of a random stranger and knocking on a front door.
Steam cars came into existence around the turn of the century as steam, electric and gasoline-powered cars were fighting to be the preferred method of automobile production. Steam cars had the advantage of being the fastest of the vehicles—setting the land speed records of the times—but never really had a true advantage over the other types of vehicles. Even though the vehicle could hit top speeds around 70 miles per hour, doing so presented dangers as steam-powered cars were a bit of a fire hazard.
Mahoney’s passion for steam cars started when he began working with his cousin, Bill Parfet. Parfet, of Hickory Corners, Mich., said his involvement with the steam car began out of necessity.
“My grandfather had one, and he wasn’t very good at keeping it going,” Parfet said. “A guy that helped him restore it and get it going pulled me aside and said, ‘You know your grandpa just isn’t going to get this. So, I’m going to show you.’”
Parfet enjoyed learning the science behind it, toying with water pressure and fuel pressure to make the car go. Once there’s an understanding of the science, its lack of moving parts can make it easy to maintain without the need for gears or clutch—speed is controlled by how much steam is put into the engine.
Though there is some ease of maintenance, there’s some trickery, too. The vehicle takes about 45 minutes to get primed and ready to go. The car gets a run out about a couple times a year for trips like this, Mahoney said.
Even after all these years, that rush hasn’t changed.
“There’s always a new trick around the corner,” Parfet said.