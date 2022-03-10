Anamosa
Anamosa students acquitted themselves well recently at the Junior Achievement Stock Challenge.
The district took three teams, each of which finished in the top half—including the first and second place team.
The first-place team was made up of freshmen Jacob Lincoln, Norah Humpal and Ethan Zoller. The trio heard about the opportunity and figured that it offered a fun chance to learn about the stock market.
Ahead of the event, there were a couple practice simulations and lessons that Junior Achievement sent out to help teams prepare, but weather issues impacted their opportunities to take advantage.
During the course of the event, teams had access to graphs showing how each of their stocks were doing, the leaderboard and a ticker showing how stocks as a whole were performing. The event ran for 30 minutes, with each minute simulating a day. If teams wanted to make trades, they had to call over someone with a tablet to make the trade for them.
The trio put a lot of thought into the stocks they would select to start, most of which proved to be consistent growers over the course of the event. As things went along, Lincoln said the group tried to stay with their stocks if they could, unless a particular stock was performing badly.
“There were a few points where in three days we sold and bought a bunch, and then there were some points where we went six days without doing anything,” he said.
Humpal said the group worked together well when deciding what moves to make, though Zoller said they did occasionally have to come to a compromise.
At one point, the team was second from last, before they started to make up their ground. For the final few minutes, the screens were shut off so they couldn’t see what the leaderboard looked like.
“That was difficult to decide whether you needed to do something risky because you’re in third place, or just stay with what you’ve got because you’re in first place, because you didn’t know,” Lincoln said.
According to Humpal, they used that time to dump more into one of their stocks that was doing particularly well, and they were rewarded with a first-place finish. They weren’t the only team that placed very highly, as the team of Tristan Weers, Grayson Weers and Ike Claussen-Tubbs were runners up.
Humpal said she enjoyed being able to experience that sort of an environment, and Zoller said the experience felt realistic and was a good learning experience.
“It’s a great experience working collaboratively,” teacher Julie Rice said.
All three students said they were looking forward to doing the event again.