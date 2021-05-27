Anamosa
A slightly smaller affair than it had been in years past, but able to be held in contrast to last year, people were out around Anamosa in their army green shirts to participate once again in the county’s annual Day of Caring.
In addition to City of Anamosa staff, the Student Leadership Committee of Anamosa Middle School were out and about participating in the annual service event. The students took the opportunity to help with cleanup in a couple of the city’s parks. The group worked with the Lawrence Community Center (LCC) to pick up garbage, sticks and other items from both the Wapsi-Ana park and around the LCC. The group weeded all the garden beds, volleyball courts and made sure all the sidewalks were clear for people to use.
“We love participating in the Day of Caring and giving back to our community. We know that even small jobs like weeding and picking up around our local parks help make it a fun, safe and beautiful environment for our community to enjoy,” Jenna Vsetecka, middle school counselor and group advisor, said.
Being able to get some work in outside of the classroom was an important one for the students.
“It is important to me, as their advisor, to get them involved in leadership opportunities not only in our school but also outside of school and to learn that many hands make light work, and it can be fun to get together with friends and help out on projects. It was great to be able to get outside, and we had great weather!”