Each school year, the Daughters of the American Revolution honor high school seniors with a Good Citizen Award.
The high school counselor submits the name of a student that they feel exemplifies those qualities of a good citizen: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. These students can then choose to write an essay to enter into the scholarship contest. The Marion Linn Chapter of the Iowa DAR has eight schools within the area. The following students were honored March 28 at an awards presentation.
Peyton Boeckenstedt of Anamosa High School is the son of Jeff and Kelly Banowetz.
Boeckenstedt participated in football, golf, student council, the National Council on Youth Leadership, band, choir and was a member of National Honor Society.
Elizabeth Blakely of Springville High School is the daughter of Rich and Karla Blakely.
While in high school, she was involved in sports, band, choir, National Council on Youth Leadership, student council and National Honor Society. She will be attending University of Iowa to study in the medical field.
Other area students honored were Grant Hospodarsky, son of Todd and Aimee Hospodarsky from Monticello, Jaden Houghtaling, daughter of Jason and Jodie Houghtaling from Mount Vernon, Kierra Heck, daughter of Danielle Heck from Lisbon, Sara Reid, daughter of Bill and Lisa Reid from Central City, Hannah Cochran, daughter of Phil and Jenny Cochran from Marion, and Lia Scharnau, daughter of Susan Schultejons from Linn-Mar.
Seven of the eight students wrote an essay for the scholarship contest. Scharnau’s essay won on the local and district level. She advanced to the state level. At the Iowa DAR Convention in Des Moines on April 22, her essay won a state award and scholarship.