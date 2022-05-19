Tristan Weers of Anamosa, Elizabeth Blakely of Springville and Chiara Dusanek of Midland were recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the 20th Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony on May 1 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and its title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), honored 419 high school seniors from across Iowa.
Each high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average for their first seven semesters. Students selected for the award also had the opportunity to recognize their favorite/most influential teacher and will receive a photo plaque of their meeting with Governor Reynolds and Lt. Governor Gregg.
Ninety-nine percent of those recognized also participate in extra-curricular school activities, with more than 70% participating in at least one interscholastic sport. More than 60% of the group plan to continue their education in Iowa.
Acel and Rita Nowachek of Wyoming will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Saturday, May 14. Axel is retired from Farmer’s Supply Centers in Delma and Rita is retired from the Midland Community School District. They are the parents of Dean (Jodi) Nowachek of Monmouth and MaryJo (Kerry) …