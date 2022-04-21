The Anamosa Community School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Free meals will be provided at the following site and times as follows: Anamosa Middle School, 410 Dubuque Rd., Anamosa, Iowa 52205 June 1 through June 30. Grab and Go pick up time is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays only. Child will receive five breakfasts and five lunches.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: https://www.usda.gov/oascr/how-to-file-a-program-discrimination-complaint, any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights