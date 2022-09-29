After discussing the matter with the county’s labor attorney and passing it through various department heads, changes to the county’s vacation and sick leave policy in the handbook was approved by the Jones County Board of Supervisors Sept. 20.
Changes in vacation time will allow new employees to accrue up to two weeks of vacation over the course of their first year of employment. The county had previously only allowed new employees to accrue one week in their first year and not use it. The county also approved changes to how long employees had to work with the county to accrue more vacation.
The supervisors approved a change in sick time. No additional sick time was approved, but the amount of time employees could use to care for a sick spouse or kids was increased. Currently, only 24 hours were allowed to be used for family. After discussion with other department heads, to allow for the policy to better be able to handle quarantine requirements for COVID cases, it was upped to 64 hours.
“I think this is a great idea,” recorder Sheri Jones said. “I think it’s a long time coming.”
Those changes would officially take effect Oct. 1.
Starting Jan. 1, though no changes were made to the policy, the county has said it will start enforcing the comp time cap at 120 hours and paying out employees any amount going over the cap.
“Across most departments, the maximum comp hours you can have is 120. That hasn’t always been enforced,” auditor Whitney Hein said. “We’ve been allowing people to carry up to 240.”
The Jan. 1 date allows some time for those who have comp time over that 120 hours to try to get that used before it is paid out and the hours are taken down to 120.
In other business, the board heard from the new executive director of the region for Iowa Workforce development, Liz Rodrigues.