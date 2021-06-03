Anamosa
The Jones County Board of Supervisors voted May 25 to begin to move the courthouse away from key security and toward the use of electronic key cards.
The plan calls for the elevator and five entrances to the courthouse to be transitioned from key entry to electronic cards and to allow the county to print photo ID cards for their staff using the software that makes the cards. Dubuque County moved to such a system in recent years.
“It’s a lot more secure,” IT Coordinator Lisa Mootz said. “We don’t have to change the locks if somebody leaves.”
Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver said the move would replace the “inefficient” system of using keys and make the courthouse more secure. His office already doesn’t use keys but uses key codes. That allows the area to be more secure by allowing the department to simply remove a staff member’s key code once they leave or if a termination occurs.
There are other safety and efficiency benefits as well. If, for instance, the sheriff needed to access a room to check on a fire alarm, swiping one card would make that check easier than trying to remember which of his multitude of keys went to the door in question. The new system, Graver said, would also ensure easy access for all county employees into the parts of the building they need to have access to and have control who can access what.
“I can’t see as an employee why you wouldn’t want that,” Graver said.
It would also allow the county to monitor who was coming and going from certain restricted areas and, if an issue came up, make a video search easier if it was necessary to check a certain employee’s movements by giving an entrance time of when the employee came into the courthouse.
Though, an extension of the system was likely something for down the road. The initial plan is just to do the entrances and the elevator and expanding it to include individual offices possibly at a later date. There are other security plans on the future docket, including adding cameras to the Broadway Place Annex.
“We can take a lot of steps to make our work environment a more safe environment,” Graver said.
Supervisors will still have to figure out what they want to do with the entrances. Graver stated that Homeland Security suggested that the courthouse go down to just one entrance. As the county moves toward electronic key cards, Graver said it was something to think about as the supervisors mulled what opening up the courthouse looks like in the coming months.