For their first meeting of the new year, the Jones County Board of Supervisors approved their usual annual designations. Of note, Connie Goldsmith of Monticello was named a new member of the county’s board of health.
At the previous meeting held on Dec. 28, the Jones County Supervisors approved the third and final reading to designate Emergency Medical Services as an essential service.
The next steps call for the board of supervisors to appoint an EMS advisory committee to do research on various funding options and how much funding is needed for EMS in Jones County. Additional funding can be attained in one of two ways: either through a local option income surtax or a property tax not to exceed $.75 per $1,000 of assessed value on taxable properties. The approval of either revenue stream requires 60% approval of the funding by a vote of the public. If the vote fails, the funding would not be approved, and the resolution designating EMS as an essential service would be voided. If passed, the funding would sunset after 15 years, if not revoked by a petition and election.
In other business, the supervisors made a record of the Board of Health’s appointment of Jess Wiedenhoff as public health director effective 12/28/21. This is a 40 hour per week position at $30/hour. Wiedenhoff had been serving as the interim director since the resignation of Jenna Lovaas.