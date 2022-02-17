Sheriff Greg Graver approached the Jones County Board of Supervisors regarding the possibility of expanding the study Shive-Hattery is currently conducting at the courthouse about space for the jail to be expanded to the entire building.
The company is currently assessing whether the county could utilize their existing space for needed expansions of their jail or if they need to look at either retrofitting another building or building a whole new facility.
The cost of the expansion totaled $25,000, but Graver said it made sense to look at the entire courthouse. If the sheriff’s office and the jail were to move offsite, it would free up most of the third floor and approximately 35% of the courthouse basement.
During discussions about how the county should spend their funding from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, officials have begun to wonder what it might look like when the sheriff’s office finds a new home.
Graver said it was determined that it made more sense to tackle the assessment while the sheriff’s office portion of the study was being done instead of waiting to do another assessment after the move was made by the sheriff’s office sometime in the future. Previously, other department heads currently housed in the courthouse had also requested more space.
“My fear was…that space will sit empty for years because nobody has a plan,” Graver said. “I think that would be a bad waste of space when all of the department heads are wanting/needing space and growth.”
Representatives with Shive-Hattery agreed that taking a big picture view made sense. The study will look at various scenarios as part of a five, 10 and 20-year plan. Even if nothing was done in the immediate future, the study would still have use a few years down the road.