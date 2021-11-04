The Jones County Board of Supervisors gave their approval for the assessments to be drawn up on the possibility of a new jail facility.
Sheriff Greg Graver was seeking approval for what would be phase 1b and phase two of the sheriff’s office addressing concerns with its current facility. Phase 1a, which has been completed, was the department addressing staffing issues with the current facility.
The next step in that process is determining what the best option for a new facility is based on the needs of the county. That would help determine whether the best option for the county would be building a brand-new facility in a new location or trying to retrofit an existing building, like the old hospital up by the penitentiary, to fit the county’s needs.
“You can’t build for next year, you have to build for the next 20, 30, 40 years because, realistically that’s how long the facility is going to be in operation,” he said.
Graver said the time was right to put to rest the debate over whether the old hospital site further up the hill would make a viable option, having also been brought up nearly 15 years previously, and how it would compare cost-wise to building a new facility.
“Let’s either look at it as a viable option, or let’s move on,” he said.
Phase two includes a conceptual design for a new location, whether that be for a new building or the hospital rehabilitation. Shive-Hattery, who’s been working with the county throughout the process, said the processes should be done together. This part of the process wouldn’t include a detailed layout but more a general sense of what would be needed in the jail.
All told, Graver said this could be expected to take four to five months.
The supervisors approved moving ahead with both phases.