Building off approval given a couple of months ago, the Jones County Board of Supervisors approved the 28E agreement with Benton, Buchanan, Clayton and Delaware counties to share a regional sexual assault response team (SART) coordinator and victim witness coordinator.
The Jones County Board of Supervisors voted to approve continuing the multi-county SART coordinator and a victim witness coordinator initially during a February meeting earlier this year. That included the county’s increased contribution of $13,780.
The coordinator helps provide regional training for law enforcement, holds a monthly team meeting with representatives from the county sheriff’s office, Anamosa and Monticello, and provides assistance whenever a sexual assault report occurs.
Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver said the county is paying more than a couple of the other counties paying for the dual role.
Jones County upped their contribution while a couple of counties stayed the same. In explaining his thinking, Graver said, “We all know what gas prices have done in the past year, what the price of everything has done in the past year.”
The coordinator uses her own car, and no mileage is provided. Graver therefore implemented a 6% raise as that was in line with what the supervisors had agreed to with other county employees.
“It is kind of in our [standard operating procedures] that we do contact her on sexual assault cases,” he said.
Some counties also pay less as the witness victim coordinator role is already handled by another individual and are only using the agreement for the SART role.
County officials hoped they would look to get the position fully funded through the Iowa attorney general’s office after the group of counties had funded the position the previous fiscal year, but that did not come to pass. The hope is that could be possible next year.