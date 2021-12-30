Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons suggested that the supervisors get an idea of where the county stood in terms of vaccination of its employees.
Though the Sixth Circuit Court lifted the ban on a federal mandate requiring for workers at companies with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated against Covid or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask, Lyons said he expected another stay to be put on the implementation of the mandate until the Supreme Court makes a ruling.
According to current guidance the county has received, citations would not be issued for noncompliance with the testing regulations until Feb. 9.
Lyons’ point was that in order to make an informed decision, the supervisors needed to know whether the rule impacted a small number of employees or a large portion of county-employed workers.
“You’re going to have to know that information at some point,” he said. “We need to know what we’re talking about.”
When asked whether the county could legally ask, Lyons said he believed they could and suggested having the various department heads collect the information concerning their respective staffs.
“If we get push back, we get push back,” Lyons said.
In discussion with supervisors, there was an acknowledgement of a balance between any fines that may hit the county and staff unrest over the requirements put on people that are unvaccinated.
“I think both things can be true. I think that people in Jones County, Iowa, are generally against a vaccine mandate. I also think people in Jones County, Iowa, are generally against the county paying the fine,” Lyons said. “That’s a tough decision that you guys are going to have to make.”
The matter was set to be placed on future agenda to begin finding out the information.