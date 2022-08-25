Anamosa
Following a vote by the Jones County Board of Supervisors Aug. 16, the Landis Road bridge over the Wapsipinicon was set to close.
The resolution was put forward by Jones County Engineer Derek Snead after the bridge failed its inspection. The bridge had been moved from the usual 24-month testing rotation to a 12-month testing rotation due to concerns seen on a previous inspection.
Needed repairs to the bridge include a crack in the deck and fixing the deteriorating bearings. With the type of fixes that were needed, Snead said it wasn’t the type of bridge that was going to fail slowly or with warnings.
“It’s got advanced deterioration across the entire structure,” Snead said. “It’s just past the point where any type of traffic can be on it.”
Supervisor Jeff Swisher said fire trucks and ambulances haven’t been using the bridge for years.
The county was already planning to apply for additional grant funding this fall to cover the cost of fixing the bridge, as the amount the county receives to go toward bridge repairs would not be sufficient. The fact that the bridge was going to be closed wouldn’t hurt the application, but in Snead’s opinion, the difference between a bridge with a three-ton weight limit and a closed bridge wasn’t much. The fact that 400 vehicles travel the road daily would be a bit more help.
The detour will result in about 2.56 extra miles, and Snead estimated the time difference would be minimal.
Rough estimates on the cost for certain repairs included roughly $75,000 for the deck repair, and the apparatus that supports the deck would need to be replaced. Other needed repairs would add an additional $50,000 to $75,000 to the cost, as well as any additional costs for replacing the bearings.
The measure passed 3-2, with Swisher and John Schlarmann dissenting. Though the measure passed, supervisors expressed their wish that the county regroup if they are not awarded funding to figure out how to pay for the repairs needed to get the bridge back open.
