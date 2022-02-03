Anamosa
After a lengthy discussion and a failed vote, the Jones County Board of Supervisors approved elected official salaries for the next fiscal year—after a cut.
The initial motion, to accept the recommendation of the compensation board raising most elected officials’ salaries 7.5% and Sheriff Greg Graver’s salary 33% and raising their salaries 3.5%, split the supervisors.
Supervisor Joe Oswald said while he had voted to reduce the compensation board’s recommendation in the past, he felt different this year, citing the fact that the comp board met multiple times this year before making their recommendation as one of the reasons and that the recommendation showed that perhaps the salary has been too low.
“I also agree that 33% increase in a salary is a large increase, due in part through legislation. I feel like we need to follow what our legislators set out for us to do,” he said.
Prior to this year, guidelines for setting the salary of county sheriffs said the local compensation board would “consider setting” the sheriff’s salary where it was comparable to administrators and command officers of the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol. The legislation changed the verbiage from “consider” to “shall set” and added local city police chiefs with similar population of the county.
Supervisor Jeff Swisher said, the former chief deputy signaled his agreement with Oswald, saying the county needed to keep good people.
“My only problem in this...is I wish this bill included you guys,” Supervisor John Schlarmann said, gesturing to the deputies that had shown up to support Sheriff Greg Graver and Chief Deputy Brian Eckhardt.
Schlarmann said with the new money the county was getting, approximately $285,000, he wanted to make sure there was enough funding left over for the rest of the employees to get raises they deserved as well. Supervisor Ned Rohwedder agreed with Scharlmann’s assessment, saying he was uncomfortable with how much of those assets the proposal would take up.
“I will not vote for this,” he said.
Chairman Jon Zirkelbach said the law didn’t change the supervisors’ role in setting the salaries, and while he supported the county’s law enforcement and wanted to see the deputies’ salaries raised as well, he also had a duty to be fiscally responsible to the taxpayers of Jones County.
Elected officials urged them to approve the raises as submitted.
Sheriff Greg Graver said his first concern was public perception or board reaction, but how his staff would react. He was grateful that they had been nothing but supportive.
“That was very empowering,” he said.
While Graver felt the raise was warranted, he said he wouldn’t be angry if the compensation was cut and wouldn’t take it personally. He did say that if the board had gone with the recommendation of the compensation board when they had cut the suggestions seven of the past nine years, the raise on the high end of the comparability would be just 23%.
Graver said supervisors had to be prepared for perception that could come with a “no” vote. In the public, he was hearing from some that a vote against the compensation board was a vote “against law enforcement.”
“In reality is that true?” Graver said. “I don’t buy that for one second that one of you is against law enforcement, but that is the perception out there that you’re going to have to deal with.”
Treasurer Amy Picray said she was concerned about the consequences if the supervisors do not follow the advice of their labor attorney, Mike Galloway. When Rohwedder brought up that the county was in line with the average wages for their comparable counties by size, Picray countered by pointing to the fact that she had the third busiest county office in the state when it came to issuing driver’s licenses.
Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said his office, with minimal staff, also puts in a lot of work, relative to their peers across the state.
“In our district, we’re the busiest rural county in the district. Period,” Lyons said. “It cannot be the case that every single time the compensation board says you’re not paying your elected officials enough and every single time you guys say, ‘Ah, no, we’re still not going to do what you say.’
“We’ve got a system set up, and at some point, we’ve got to stop ignoring that system.”
Members of the public that spoke encouraged the supervisors to pass the increases as recommended. Zirkelbach said the public opinion he got on the matter was split, and Rohweder called the setting of salaries the “hardest decision” of the board’s year.
The vote failed 2-3, with Oswald and Swisher voting for and Zirkelbach, Schlarmann and Rohwedder voting against. Following the failed vote, Schlarmann motioned for elected officials at 6%, the sheriff at 26.4% and the supervisors at 3.75%. He said the proposed raises still fell in line with where the county needed to be under the new legislation.
Swisher said he would be unable to support the new motion, citing a cost-of-living index with a high end of 6.6%. Zirkelbach said that didn’t take into account insurance.
The motion passed 3-2, with Swisher and Oswald dissenting.