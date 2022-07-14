With the recent passage of a state law making ATV/UTV regulations uniform across the state, off-road enthusiasts discussed what tweaks may need to be made to the county’s ordinance to align it with the new law during the June 28 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting.
While the state law just passed does mostly align, there are a few items on which the state law overrides the county law. Points where the new state law differs include the age for operation being raised from 16 to 18, the county’s insurance requirement being higher and portions of the penalty section.
Bobby Krum and Scott Minzenmeyer felt it might be best to tweak so that the two laws meshed. While there weren’t many differences between the state and the county ordinance, the county will be looked at as a model.
“For us, I don’t think there are going to be many changes,” Minzenmeyer said. “I just know there are going to be other counties that are asking.”
Chief deputy Brian Eckhardt said that making changes to the county’s ordinance would probably be wise, just to alleviate possible confusion with the public. Such a move would also simplify enforcement for law enforcement.
Attorney Kristofer Lyons said he didn’t feel tweaking was necessary at the moment, as the county can just enforce the state law where it overrides the county’s current ordinance.
“I have yet to hear anything that makes me think we have to make an immediate change at all,” he said.
County officials noted it will be an educational process as the new law takes effect and that the tweaks would probably eventually need to be made so that if someone pulled either the state or county ordinance, they would know what they needed to be in compliance.
Following up on the topic at the July 5 meeting, supervisors discussed moving forward to get the ordinance adjusted with possible work shop changes between the county attorney’s office, law enforcement and enthusiasts who helped sculpt the initial ordinance in the first place to make sure that the ordinance did what it needed to do.